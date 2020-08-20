Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and slightly higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.34 to $225.38/cwt.
- Select was 66 cents higher to $206.31.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 206 head sold live for $106, and 13,643 head sold dressed for $168-174. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 4,762 head sold live for $105-110, and 4,276 head sold dressed for $167-170.
“October live cattle fell to a new low for the week after failing an attempt to make it through Wednesday's high, much less through Monday's 6-month high,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA boxed beef cutout was $1.08 higher this morning at $224.12. US beef export sales for the week ending Aug. 13 were 19,590 tonnes for 2020 and 3,571 for 2021 for a total of 20,060.”
"This was the highest weekly total since July 23 and was above average of the previous four weeks at 17,350,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2020 have reached 667,712 tonnes, slightly below what they were at this time the past two years (685,983 in 2019 and 670,448 in 2018) but above the five year average of 611,038.”