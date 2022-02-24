Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.64 to $259.24.
- Select was down $4.41 to $254.55.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 1,680 head sold dressed at $226.74 and 1,703 sold live at $142.48 In Iowa/Minnesota 7,471 head were sold live at $144.39 to $146.12 and 1,109 head were sold dressed at $227.55.
April cattle opened lower and while the knee-jerk reaction was to buy food and energy markets cattle traders were active sellers with beef prices falling down to the lowest level since mid-December, according to The Hightower Report.
Technical selling could be triggered by today’s market moves, according to Total Farm Marketing.