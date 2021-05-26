 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 43 cents to $329.49/cwt.
  • Select was 21 cents lower to $304.05.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,310 head sold live for $120, and 1,402 head sold dressed for $190-191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,849 head sold live for $118-120.50, and 3,106 head sold dressed for $187-191.

“Demand for beef may continue to be very strong after Memorial Day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle futures are moving in a slow uptrend despite days of weakness. Packers increasing slaughter rates to meet demand. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for May 24: up .65 at 136.31.”

The technical picture hinted at a downward trend. “The close below the 60-day moving average is an indication the longer-term trend has turned down,” the Hightower Report said. “The daily stochastics gave a bearish indicator with a crossover down. Declining momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce lower price action.”

