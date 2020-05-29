Boxed beef cutout values were lower today on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $6.22 to $363.34/cwt.
- Select went down $4.02 to $340.07.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,044 head sold dressed at $178-190, with 1,840 head sold live at $115-120. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,061 head were sold live at $115-117, and 947 head were sold dressed at $178-190.
“Tightening packer margins due to the sharp pullback in beef values is a major source of pressure with futures prices at current levels,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Increasing coronavirus disruptions in Brazil will keep US exports strong which could help to lower frozen stocks.”
Traders are expecting a “sharp break” in the cash cattle market over the next several weeks, The Hightower Report said, in addition to “even bigger production” over the July-September timeframe.