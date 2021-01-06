 Skip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell 63 cents to $205.27/cwt.
  • Select went down 41 cents to $196.08.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 102 head sold live at $110, with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

February cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade before closing near unchanged, according to The Hightower Report.

Traders were adjusting positions following triple-digit gains yesterday and all eyes are on the grain trade and outside markets today, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

