Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 63 cents to $205.27/cwt.
- Select went down 41 cents to $196.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 102 head sold live at $110, with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
February cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade before closing near unchanged, according to The Hightower Report.
Traders were adjusting positions following triple-digit gains yesterday and all eyes are on the grain trade and outside markets today, according to Total Farm Marketing.