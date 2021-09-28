 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

“Overall, charts look technically weak, especially the feeder market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices look to be poised for a further downside move, especially if the fundamentals can’t build some support.”

Weights are increasing going into October, The Hightower Report said, “but remain well-below last year and the five-ear average.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.53% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.48%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index up 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.19%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.48%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 91 cents (1.15%), and November gasoline is up 0.90%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to lower for today, due to weak retail values, and choppy trade likely before the Cattle on Feed report is re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The Cattle on Feed report was negative compared to the average pre-report estimates but is expected to have limited market affect, Patti Uhric…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were loweron both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News