“Overall, charts look technically weak, especially the feeder market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices look to be poised for a further downside move, especially if the fundamentals can’t build some support.”
Weights are increasing going into October, The Hightower Report said, “but remain well-below last year and the five-ear average.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.53% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.48%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index up 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.48%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 91 cents (1.15%), and November gasoline is up 0.90%.