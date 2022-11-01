“Live cattle likely saw some spillover selling from feeders, which lost about a dollar in January and later contracts as grains rallied due to news out of the Black Sea region,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Traders may be concerned that this momentum in cash won’t hold throughout this week, but feedlots have been holding firm knowing that the numbers aren’t out there.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.64%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.62%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.62% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.67%, EUR/USD was up 0.62% and USD/JPY was down 1.13%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.68 (3.07%), and December gasoline is up 3.07%.