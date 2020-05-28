While the cash cattle market is underdeveloped on Wednesday, “early indications are at least steady with last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail prices continue to soften, but product movement has been overall good.”
As slaughter is picking up steam, “traders expect a continued downtrend in beef prices,” The Hightower Report said. “Prices are still well above the previous all-time high and this may support the cash market.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.99%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.45%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.15%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.32%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.55%), and July gasoline is down 0.38%.