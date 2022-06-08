Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 32 cents to $271.74/cwt.
- Select down 15 cents to $249.41/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,161 head sold live at $142-143 and 7,257 head sold dressed at $222-228. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,709 head sold dressed at $222-226, with none sold live.
Cattle markets are “caught between a rock and a hard place,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. Demand is faltering during a normal high point, combined with a “shaky economy.”
Packers are paying up for choice beef, Total Farm Marketing said, while feeder cattle are moving higher “despite the higher corn price.” That points to “tight calf supplies and strong underlying fundamentals.”