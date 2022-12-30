Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
People are also reading…
- Choice up $3.12 to $281.98/cwt.
- Select up 23 cents to $250.93/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,408 sold live at $157-158 and 4,037 sold dressed at $250-252. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 514 sold live at $156-158 and 1,090 head sold dressed at $250-254.
“Cow/calf operations should be down to very manageable levels of cows with a desire to probably add some more after such a large sell off,” Chris Swift of Swift Trading said. “I anticipate most operations to keep marketing heifers until at least we see if there is any change in the weather this spring.”