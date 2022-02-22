Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.45 to $261.64/cwt.
- Select up 1.80 to $263.64/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 422 head sold live at $142 and none sold dressed.
Average weights remain well above the five-year average and suggest some cattle may be backed up on feedlots and there are possible weather issues on the Plains, according to The Hightower Report.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices from Monday morning were mixed, with Choice $2.07 weaker and Select up by $0.94, which actually flipped the Chc/Sel spread to negative 76 cents, or a Select premium, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.