Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon was lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.25 to $211.81/cwt.
- Select was down 73 cents to $203.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 430 sold live for $97, and 4,637 head sold dressed for $152-155. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 916 head sold live for $97-98, and 1,648 head sold dressed for $155.
“Ideas that the break in the beef market over the past month should help improve the demand situation, plus talk that cash markets have pulled back to near $95.00 and could firm up if beef turns are seen as positive factors,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $212.31, down $1.75 on the day.”
“Yesterday’s Cold Storage report showed beef stocks in May were up 2.5% from last year but down 13.4% from April,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Last week, slaughter was down 1.8% from the same week last year but beef production was up 1.5% from the same week last year due to heavy carcass weights.”