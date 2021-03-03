Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice down $1.65 to $233.03.
- Select down $1.93 to $224.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,152 head sold dressed at $179.99 to $180, with 3,897 sold live at $113.77. In Iowa/Minnesota, 571 head were sold live at $111.30 to $115.50, and 3,352 were sold dressed at $178 to $179.94.
After two and a half weeks of downward movement cattle levelled off and remained steady, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
The ace in the hole for cattle is the refurbished U.S. economy which could dramatically increase demand, according to William Moore at Agmaster.