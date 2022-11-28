 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

A key reversal for December cattle suggests a near term top may be in place. Consumer demand may not reach expectations as consumer confidence is low and consumer budgets are pinched, The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle start the week in the red after feeder cattle closed lower by 80 to 95 cents and live cattle futures were also red on Friday.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.74%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.90%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.92% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.40%. European shares traded lower today, “mirroring weak cues from Asian markets, as protests in major Chinese cities against the country's stringent zero-COVID curbs dampened global sentiment and spurred a selloff in risk assets,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are down as widespread protests against China’s strict COVID restrictions weighed down the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy and overshadowed recent monetary easing measures, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.60%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.76% and USD/JPY was down 0.66%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning fell by $2.32 (2.04%), and Jan. gasoline is down 1.11%.

