Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 3.74 to $265.85/cwt.
  • Select down 2.22 to $262.63/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1045 head sold live at $142 and 181 head sold dressed at $226. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,718 head sold live at $144-145 and none sold dressed.

FI cattle slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday is 488k head. That matches last week’s pace, but compares to 378k head during the same weather impacted week last year. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Traders seem to believe the recent strength in the cash market will not continue due to the short term-downturn in the beef market and strength in the hog market has not provided much in the way of support, according to The Hightower Report.

