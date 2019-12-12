The cattle market holds premium to cash market, said Brugler Marketing. Live cattle futures had gains of as much as 90 cents at the close yesterday. Dec futures were 72 cents higher. Feeder cattle futures gained triple digits on the day, Brugler said.
The technical action yesterday “was impressive” The Hightower Report said, but with the sharp drop in beef prices and the huge net long from speculators, “the market remains vulnerable to a long liquidation sell off.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.12% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.48%. Stock markets across Europe traded in the green on this morning as ECB President Christine Lagarde chairs her first monetary policy meeting and press conference later in the day, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian stock indexes closed mixed today after the Federal Reserve signaled it would not change interest rates next year, said Trading Economics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.14%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.53%, and January gasoline is up 0.68%.