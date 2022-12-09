With the sluggish beef market this week and increased concerns over consumer demand in the near term, cash cattle fell $2.40 on the week, according to The Hightower Report. This might spark more long liquidation selling from speculators. Cash cattle trade was moderate Thursday.
The cattle market finished the day higher yesterday. Feeder cattle were sharply higher, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.26 and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.167%. European shares traded mostly higher on Friday as investors across the world await U.S. producer price inflation figures due later today, which could shed light on the state of inflation and influence longer-term expectations for interest rates. Meanwhile, traders continued to assess the macroeconomic outlook and the trajectory of monetary polity ahead of key policy meetings next week. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% to close at 3,207 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.98% to 11,502 on Friday, as investors digested soft Chinese inflation data which came largely within expectations. Latest data showed that China’s annual consumer prices rose 1.6% in November, the slowest pace in eight months, while producer prices fell 1.3% for the second straight month of contraction.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.61%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.49%, and January gasoline is up 0.22%.