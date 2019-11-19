Since the fire Tyson beef plant in Kansas, cattle have been diverted to other Tyson beef facilities, where they were able to offset some of the production volume losses, Allendale said. “Efforts to resume harvest operations/receiving cattle will start first week in December, with intentions to be fully operational by the first week in January.”
The cattle market is mostly higher this morning, but it awaits cash direction, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. This follows Monday were live cattle futures ended with 40 cent losses in the December futures while other futures gained as much as 55 cents on the day.
The Hightower Report says the market is probing for a short-term peak and remains overbought technically. And, it faces a monthly Cattle-on-Feed report at the end of the week which could show a significant jump in placements, The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.62%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.05% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.25%. Stock markets in Europe hit a 4 ½ year high. The Euro Stoxx 50 increased 728 points or 24.34% since the beginning of 2019, according to trading on a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks this benchmark index from Euro Area.TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Chinese rise on hopes of stimulus. The Shanghai composite index added 0.85% overnight, after the People’s Bank of China cut its 7- day reverse repurchase rate for the first time in over 4 years. Meanwhile in Hong Kong, the market also rose despite protests.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was also up 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.33%, and Jan. gasoline is down 0.64%.