Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 3.68 to $296.25/cwt.
- Select rose 3.32 to $277.09/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,742 head sold live at $127.21 and 120 head sold dressed at $198. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 677 head sold live at $125.90-126 and 580 head sold dressed at $197.75.
The market anticipates strong demand and tighter supplies with boxed beef moving higher, supporting higher cash prices, said Total Farm Marketing.
Beef export net sales are disappointing, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. South Korea, the top buyer for 2021, only took 3300 MT and Japan, the biggest buyer of the week, took just 4000 MT. Exports should be at least 24,000 Mt to 25,000MT.