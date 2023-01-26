Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 47 cents to $268.75/cwt.
- Select was down 32 cents to $251.48.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,868 head sold live for $152-155, and 8,741 head sold dressed for $245-248. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,758 head sold live for $152-154, and 4,035 head sold dressed for $247-248.
“US beef export sales for the week ending January 19 came in at 25,135 tonnes, up from 17,276 the previous week and the highest since July 21,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 199,518 tonnes, down from 271,370 a year ago and the lowest since 2020. The five-year average is 202,752.”
“December Cold Storage showed total beef in storage at 544.0 bln pounds and 7% above a year ago while inventory increased 4% from November on strong slaughter,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef net sales were reported at 25,100 mt for 2023 with exports at 15,600 mt. Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”