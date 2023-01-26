 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 47 cents to $268.75/cwt.
  • Select was down 32 cents to $251.48.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,868 head sold live for $152-155, and 8,741 head sold dressed for $245-248. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,758 head sold live for $152-154, and 4,035 head sold dressed for $247-248.

“US beef export sales for the week ending January 19 came in at 25,135 tonnes, up from 17,276 the previous week and the highest since July 21,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 199,518 tonnes, down from 271,370 a year ago and the lowest since 2020. The five-year average is 202,752.”

“December Cold Storage showed total beef in storage at 544.0 bln pounds and 7% above a year ago while inventory increased 4% from November on strong slaughter,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef net sales were reported at 25,100 mt for 2023 with exports at 15,600 mt. Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Thursday was the third down day for cattle in a row, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Cattle

According to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging Friday’s Cattle On Feed report was regarded “as slightly bearish relative to estimates.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed yesterday. There was some light cash cattle trade reported in Nebraska in a wide range, said Joe Vaclavik of Stand…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Technical action has improved as the jump in feeder cattle prices this week “has added to the positive tone,” The Hightower Report said. “Beef…

Cattle

The weekly slaughter fell to 646,000 from 661,000 the prior week. but 9,000 above last year, according to The Cattle Report. Declining supplie…

Cattle

The cattle market was higher yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We’ll see how feeder cattle react to marginally higher corn trad…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News