The outlook for declining beef supply from a year ago and from the first quarter into the second quarter has helped support the surge higher, but the market is now overbought, The Hightower Report said today.
Front month cattle futures ended the session near their highs on 72 cents to $1.72 gains for on Thursday, USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 11,257 MT of beef was sold during the week that ended March 23. “That was down from 18,600 last week and from 23,000 MT during the same week last year,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.58% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.20%. Stock markets in Europe are up slightly as investors await Eurozone and US inflation figures due today, “which could hint at the trajectory of interest rates going forward,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks in Japan reached their strongest levels in about three weeks “taking cues from a positive lead on Wall Street, amid expectations that major central banks would soon end their tightening campaign and on easing concerns about the recent banking turmoil,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.36% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.93%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.35%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 51 cents (0.69%), and May gasoline is up 1.01%.