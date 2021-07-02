 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $2.21 to $285.44/cwt.
  • Select went down $2.52 to $264.41.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 82 head sold dressed at $200, with 1,278 sold live at $125-126. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,018 head were sold live at $123-126, and 481 head were sold dressed at $195-203.

Cattle exports yesterday “were the lowest they’ve been since February 18,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Despite cash & beef markets trending lower – futures holding their ground.”

“Weakness in the hog market, weakness in beef prices and sluggish cash cattle trade this week were seen as negative forces,” The Hightower Report said.

