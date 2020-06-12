Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.92 to $230.64/cwt.
- Select went down 61 cents to $219.27.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 525 head sold dressed at $160-165, with 3,171 live sales at $102-103. In Iowa/Minnesota, 80 head were sold live at $101, and 1,136 head were sold dressed at $160-165.
Cattle saw an early rally, but “failed to attract new buying interest,” The Hightower report said, falling sharply lower in the August contract. “The discount to the cash is providing some underlined support.”
“Saturday could be used to attempt to catch up to or surpass last year’s numbers, trying to get rid of the back log in cattle,” Ben Dicostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “This week’s slaughter wasn’t able to do that however.”