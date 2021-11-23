Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 61 cents to $278.64.
- Select down $1.06 to $262.67.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,362 head sold live at $135-137 with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,670 head were sold live at $135-137 and 304 head were sold dressed at $213.
China is expected to accept Brazilian beef that was certified before Sept. 4, Total Farm Marketing said. “Markets are up as higher cash is anticipated.”
Open interest in cattle is up to its highest point since early September is a positive factor, The Hightower Report said. “The premium of futures to the cash market might be seen as a limiting factor short-term.”