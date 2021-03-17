A long liquidation move emerged for April cattle to drive the market down to the lowest level since Jan. 19, according to The Hightower Report. Traders say there is enough supply very short term to meet demand. However, June cattle is holding a stiff premium in the cash market as traders see a surge in demand in the next few months.
More rain and snow crossed the Plains mid-week, leaving cattle owners diverting their attention to the cattle rather than the market, according to The Cattle Report. No sales have been completed this week with large gaps in the bid/ask spread. Those owners willing to discuss price were asking $117. Scattered bids of $113 and $178 dressed were ignored.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.54. European stock markets traded around the flatline on Wednesday, amid worries that the bloc’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 hit may be delayed due to the suspension of the Astra vaccine by major countries while awaiting the Fed's monetary policy decision and new batch of economic forecasts later in the day. Coronavirus infections in Europe continue to rise and governments impose new restrictions and lockdowns, with France weighing a Paris weekend lockdown. Also, a new virus variant was found in France. On the data front, new car registrations in Europe continued to fall at a double-digit rate in February. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.18 points or 0.03% to 3445.55 on Wednesday, following gains of 0.78% in the previous session amid subdued trade as investors await the US Federal Reserve policy meet outcome for cues on whether the central bank could start raising interest rates earlier than it had previously said.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.86%, and May gasoline is down 1.38%.