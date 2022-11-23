 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $4.07 to $252.56/cwt.
  • Select was 85 cents lower to $233.33.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 14,142 head sold live for $154-159, and 6,346 head sold dressed for $242-247.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 6,530 head sold live for $154-157, and 2,792 head sold dressed for $242-246.

“Both live and feeder cattle are lower with feeders taking the brunt of the losses with corn higher

October Cold Storage showed beef supply up 8% from a year ago which may be putting pressure on live cattle,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Cattle on Feed report showed very tight cattle supplies which should support prices in deferred months.”

Traders are seeing how packers will use their advantages, and what beef prices will do. “Packers also have the advantage of knowing what beef is needed to fill previously contracted orders,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Beef prices have been working down and larger orders for December may have started to slow down.”

