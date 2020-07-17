Cash cattle traded up to $99 in Nebraska in limited numbers. Most other trades were at $96. Kansas and Texas sold at $95. This comes despite the fact we have not even started in on the market cattle backlog, according to Allendale.
The July 15 feeder cattle index from CME dropped 23 cents to $135.68. USDA reported light Thursday cash sales activity at $95 to $96 in all major feeding regions.
Outside markets
Stocks: July E-mini S&Ps were up 0.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.61%. European stocks traded mixed on Friday as EU leaders gather for their first physical meeting in Brussels to discuss the €750 billion recovery plan to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, which is said to include grants and loans to help the most affected countries by the pandemic The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains and dropped by 16 points or 0.5% to 3,194 on Friday around midday, as investors were nervous following news that the Trump administration is mulling banning travel to the U.S. by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families. Sentiment was also dragged down by an official report saying that some domestic industries have not returned to normal even as the government lifted lockdown and social distancing measures, while some companies are still struggling.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 29 cents (0.71%), and August gasoline is down 0.81%.