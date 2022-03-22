Cattle markets are showing a “bearish tilt” The Hightower Report said, with short-term demand and a possible increase in supply. “The estimated average dressed cattle weight last week was 842 pounds, unchanged from last week and up from 833 a year ago,” they noted.
June cattle did manage a strong rally yesterday, The Hightower Report said, but fell below resistance before the close. “The break below is considered a bearish technical development.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.66% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.87%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60%. In Asian markets, COVID restrictions were lifted in Japan, leading to strong gains. “This allowed shops and restaurants to finally get back to normal despite the fact that only a third of its population has received booster shots,” Tradingeconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.48%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.92%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 25 cents (0.25%), and May gasoline is down 0.04%.