The market outlook is for a “significant decline in supply for the fourth quarter,” The Hightower Report said. “The first half of 2023 has provided underlying support, but the market may be in need of a technical correction.”
Cattle slaughter is holding steady with last week, but is and estimated 24,000 head higher than a year ago. “Third-quarter beef production is expected to be up 1.6% from last year.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.60%, A “softer-than-expected” U.S. inflation reading Wednesday added “more fuel to this rally in equities,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.60% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.66%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.42% and USD/JPY was down 1.44%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.85 (2.01%), and September gasoline is up 0.49%.