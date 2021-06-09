 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cash trade is starting to develop this week around $120, but trade is still light, Total Farm Marketing said. That holds a premium to the future and is “likely supporting the June contracts.”

Technical action is “choppy and weak” in cattle for today with a weaker tone coming from commercial traders, The Hightower Report said. “Traders seem to be pricing in high grain prices and deteriorating pasture and range conditions which could keep short-term supply active.”

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.43% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.32% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.35%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 28 cents (0.41%), and July gasoline is up 0.46%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Trade will likely be steady to slightly higher this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail values may be a concern in this window after th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

With surging beef prices and massive profit margins from packers, cash cattle may trade higher next week and have already traded slightly high…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Total Farm Marketing said it expects bullish momentum to keep prices from falling apart, particularly with higher beef prices offering support…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News