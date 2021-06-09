Cash trade is starting to develop this week around $120, but trade is still light, Total Farm Marketing said. That holds a premium to the future and is “likely supporting the June contracts.”
Technical action is “choppy and weak” in cattle for today with a weaker tone coming from commercial traders, The Hightower Report said. “Traders seem to be pricing in high grain prices and deteriorating pasture and range conditions which could keep short-term supply active.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.43% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.32% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.35%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 28 cents (0.41%), and July gasoline is up 0.46%.