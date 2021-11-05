Cattle traded fairly even with Wednesday’s trading range yesterday, and tried to fill the small price gap on the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Technically, charts are still in a near-term uptrend, but with the weak price action and long range close, cattle could be poised to push lower today.
Gains in box prices this week outran increases in live cattle cost making the week a positive on for processors, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.53. European stocks were little-changed at record high levels on Friday, heading for a fifth consecutive week of gains, its biggest rising streak since April. Investors awaited the US employment report later today, while assessing a batch of corporate earnings reports and the latest policy decisions by major central banks. German utility Uniper raised its 2021 earnings forecast due to a strong nine-month performance, while British Airways parent company IAG said it was heading for an annual loss of about €3 billion, citing pandemic restrictions which lasted most of 2021. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1% to close at 3,492, the lowest since August 23rd while the Shenzhen Component Index shed 0.64% to 14,463 on Friday, as coronavirus outbreaks, an ongoing coal industry crackdown and a persistent property sector debt crisis weighed on Chinese equities. The property sector was dragged by Kaisa Group after its shares were suspended for trading at the Hong Kong exchange as a company affiliate missed payment on an onshore debt, citing liquidity pressures due to a challenging property market and rating downgrades. Shares of coal miners also slumped after companies committed to cut prices amid a state intervention meant to ease a domestic energy crisis.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.58%, and December gasoline is up 0.24%.