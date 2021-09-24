Cattle futures are called steady to lower for today, due to weak retail values, and choppy trade likely before the Cattle on Feed report is released today at 2 p.m., Total Farm Marketing said today.
Contracts for 2022 have turned upward, but cash news is still sluggish, The Hightower Report said this morning. “Weak cash and beef price news continues to limit the advance,” The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.50%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.86%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.86%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20%. European stocks are trading lower today, breaking a 3-day rally that managed to reverse Monday’s steep losses. Traders are braced for a big change in Germany’s leadership as voters head to the polls this weekend to elect the nation’s new Chancellor, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with Japan stocks rising on news that Japan's COVID-19 situation is improving, “with the health ministry saying emergency conditions could be lifted at the end of this month,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.80% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose 2.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was down 0.15%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 11 cents (0.15%), and Nov. gasoline is down 0.45%.