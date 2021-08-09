Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.54 to $299.80/cwt.
- Select went up $3.72 to $280.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 364 head sold dressed at $202, with 278 head sold live at $124-125. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
The bearish seasonal period for live cattle comes August 11 through the 26, Oliver Sloup said. “That’s happened 13 out of the last 15 years,” he said. “If we do get some selling in live cattle that could set up a buying opportunity in deferred futures.”
The weakness in the pork market spilled into the cattle markets today, The Hightower Report said. Imports of meat from China were down 14% from a year ago, and along with the stiff premium of futures to cash, that may have assisted in the lower trade.