 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $3.54 to $299.80/cwt.
  • Select went up $3.72 to $280.81.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 364 head sold dressed at $202, with 278 head sold live at $124-125. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

The bearish seasonal period for live cattle comes August 11 through the 26, Oliver Sloup said. “That’s happened 13 out of the last 15 years,” he said. “If we do get some selling in live cattle that could set up a buying opportunity in deferred futures.”

The weakness in the pork market spilled into the cattle markets today, The Hightower Report said. Imports of meat from China were down 14% from a year ago, and along with the stiff premium of futures to cash, that may have assisted in the lower trade.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“With the advance in the boxed beef cutout to its highest level ever for this time of the year, it is safe to say that demand factors remain q…

Iowa Farmer Today

CAttle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are lower after experiencing selling pressure on Thursday when prices failed to break through resistance at the top of the trad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Strong retail values and some spillover strength into the cash markets, have helped push live cattle futures firmer this week, said Matthew St…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are mixed for this morning following a soft performance Friday due to disappointing cash trade. However, technically, prices ar…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News