Live cattle futures have stabilized from Monday’s rally.
“The front month futures look technically challenged after posting reversals on the daily charts as quiet cash market activity to begin the week influences the front months,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Slower than expected placements for the month of July, plus a positive tilt to the monthly cold storage report, plus a continued strong advance in beef prices have helped to support the move to contract highs,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.04%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. Stocks in Europe are muted and mixed today, “tracking a global cautious sentiment, as investors adopt a 'wait and see' approach ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week which is likely to provide some more clarity on the Fed's plans for tapering,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trading on the Nikkei Stock Index was almost flat with reports that Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures as a surge in COVID-19 infections overwhelms its health system. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.73% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 15 cents (0.22%), and October gasoline is up 1.01%.