Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.84 to $271.42/cwt.
- Select down 1.53 to $249.56/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
The jump in the beef market this week may be enough to stabilize the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday. That does not compare to last week, and is up 8k head from the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.