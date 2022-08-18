 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 5 cents to $264.39/cwt.
  • Select was down 42 cents to $237.47.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,766 head sold live for $145-148, and 2,864 head sold dressed for $231-237. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 4,018 head sold live for $147.50-150, and 2,499 head sold dressed for $231-237.

“Both live and feeder cattle are lower despite calls for higher cash and good beef net exports,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Tightening of cattle supplies, especially in feeder cattle are ongoing concern as cow slaughter has been brisk due to drought in those areas. Net sales of 18,900 mt for 2022 were up 29% from the previous week and unchanged from the prior 4-week average.”

“The southern plains look to get hit with 1-3 inches of rain, and this could ease marketings of non-fed cattle,” the Hightower Report said. “If there is a shift from contraction to expansion in the cattle industry, production in the months ahead could come in well below expectations.”

