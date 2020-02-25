Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on Choice and sharply lower on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, the USDA.
- Choice was up 40 cents to $207.47/cwt.
- Select was down $2.47 to $199.90.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 350 head sold live for $116, and 7,139 head sold dressed for $185-187. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 110 head sold live for $115-117, and 1,796 head sold dressed for $185-187.
Traders have been worried about the impact the coronavirus might have on the economy. “Traders are nervous that as the coronavirus spreads around the world, that discretionary spending will pull back,” the Hightower Report said. “Less travel, less restaurants and more uncertainty over the future could help consumers pull in temporarily.”
"Beef demand and restaurant activity slow considerably when consumer confidence is down, so this could put further pressure on beef values,” Stewart-Peterson said. “A few head of cattle traded today in Texas and Kansas at $115, $5 lower than last week’s averages. This could bring even more downside into the second half of the week.”