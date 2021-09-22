Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $3.54 to $307.83/cwt.
- Select was $2.51 lower to $275.50.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,225 head sold live for $123-125, and 4,965 head sold dressed for $194-198. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 510 head sold live for $120-123, and 2,374 head sold dressed for $193-198.
“Next cattle on feed report comes out Friday,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Estimated on-feed numbers for the report at 98.1% of last year – placements estimated at 99.5% – marketings estimated at 99.8%. Boxed beef plummeted yesterday. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. CME Feeder Cattle Index for 9/21: up 0.02 at 153.77.”
“Beef prices continue to tumble and this has traders nervous that cash markets will continue to drift lower,” the Hightower Report said. “December and 2022 contracts are holding a huge premium to the cash market, so further weakness in the cash could spark more selling pressure. Traders expect low placements and smaller on feed supply for the cattle on feed report.”