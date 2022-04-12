Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.36 to $273.47/cwt.
- Select up 42 cents to $260.71/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,421 head sold live at $141.56-145.00 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,258 head sold live at $114.92-142.00 and 947 head sold dressed at $223.38.
Yesterday’s rebound on feeder cattle was a positive sign and could encourage traders to buy into the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head. That was 3k more than last week, and compares to 113k during the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.