Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 23 cents to $253.62/cwt.
  • Select was down 11 cents to $222.08.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 15,068 head sold live for $149-152, and 4,275 head sold dressed for $235-236.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 4,412 head sold live for $148.50-153, and 1,422 head sold dressed for $232-236.

“US beef export sales for the week ending October 13 came in at 16,582 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 2,758 for 2023 for a total of 19,340,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 14,758 the previous week and the highest since Sept. 22. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 923,300 tonnes, up from 912,300 a year ago and the highest on record for this time of year.”

“Front month live cattle are slightly higher, while deferred months and feeders are lower on higher grains and poor export sales,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Light cash business in the South took place 2 dollars higher than last week and only a few dressed deals in the North but asking prices at 237… Cattle slaughter projected at 127,000.”

