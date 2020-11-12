Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.66 to $226.50/cwt.
- Select went down 22 cents to $208.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,542 head sold dressed at $172-174, with 7,711 sold live at $108-110. In Iowa/Minnesota, 9,455 head were sold live at $107-110, and 4,810 head were sold dressed at $170-172.
December cattle closed lower on the session and the premium structure is sparking some light selling, according to The Hightower Report.
There is concern that light packer interest may limit cash market gains, according to Stewart-Peterson.