With choppy trade in the beef market and the cash market, the market remains vulnerable to additional long liquidation selling pressures, The Hightower Report said today
Cattle closed in the red on the strength of corn on Tuesday.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.28%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. Stock markets in Europe were up slightly as investors cautiously monitor inflation, monetary policy decisions, namely from the Bank of Japan and corporate earnings, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, Japan markets hit their highest levels in almost a month after the Bank of Japan pushed back against speculations of another policy adjustment by maintaining ultra-low interest rates and keeping its yield control policy unchanged. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose by 2.52%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.34%, EUR/USD was up 0.44% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.53 (1.90%), and March gasoline is up 1.42%.