Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $5.26 to $329.17/cwt.
  • Select went down $8.32 to $289.96.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 687 head sold dressed at $195-196, with 6,197 sold live at $124. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,368 head were sold live at $121.50-125, and 921 head were sold dressed at $193-195.

Cash markets continue to provide support to the futures market, along with sliding grain prices, Total Farm Marketing said.

Momentum studies are trending higher in cattle, “but have entered overbought levels,” The Hightower report said.

