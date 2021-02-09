Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.91 to $234.29/cwt.
- Select went up 12 cents to $220.73.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in the Nebraska and Iowa/Minnesota markets, USDA said.
The past week’s beef rally is “impressive” considering the jump in production, The Hightower Report said. “Weather remains a positive influence as this can knock down weights and also the type of weather which might increase death loss,” they said.
Cattle upside “may be limited” by the premium of cash to the futures market, Total Farm Marketing said. Slaughter today was estimated at 118,000 head.