“Cattle futures are called steady to higher, supported by technical buying and softer production this past week due to the storm’s impacts, but should set up some pent-up packers for cash cattle to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Live cattle futures moved higher over the second half of January despite a bearish monthly Cattle on Feed report and slowing export sales in recent weeks, CIH said its monthly cattle margin report released Friday. “Our clients continue to maintain strong cattle and feed hedge delta while monitoring opportunities to make strategic adjustments on existing positions,” it said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47%. Market volatility is set to continue, as investors weigh a more hawkish stance from the ECB, rising bond yields, mixed corporate results, the Ukraine crisis and easing coronavirus curbs around the world, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite jumped by 2.03% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.74%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 71 cents (0.77%), and March gasoline is up 0.38%.