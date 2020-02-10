The cattle market is oversold at the moment and “vulnerable to a corrective bounce,” The Hightower Report said. However, they noted that the expanding coronavirus issues remains a negative force on short-term demand for beef around the globe.
A current discount to the cash market “might help to support,” they added. “The market has short-term demand issues which could limit the recovery bounce and also a bearish tilt to the longer-term production outlook as second-quarter beef supply looks burdensome.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.40%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.52%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower as worries about the coronavirus continue to spread as the death toll rises, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 43 cents (0.85%), and March gasoline is down 1.54%.