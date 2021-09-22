Cattle futures are called steady to lower, today, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “Technically, the picture still looks weak as prices may still be in search of a fall low. In the short-term, prices are looking to consolidate, and may be waiting for strong fundamentals to move higher,” TFM said.
However, a positive shift in outside markets could help the market forge a low soon, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.47%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.19%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.27%. Stock markets in Europe are trading higher today led by London as UK’s PM Boris Johnson said a free trade deal between the U.S. and the UK is “very unlikely” before the next general elections in 2024, while media reports mentioned the UK “was mulling” joining the USMCA trade agreement, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets saw mixed trading today amid caution over the outcome of a US Federal Reserve meeting, “with traders looking for clues when policymakers will start reducing stimulus and lift interest rates,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.05 (1.49%), and Nov. gasoline is up 1.25%.