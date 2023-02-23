The beef market remains in a solid uptrend with tightening supply fundamentals, low weights and strong packer profit margins, according to The Hightower Report. The tightness looks to continue into the second quarter, with production expected to be down 235 million pounds from the first quarter. This would be the second time in history where the second quarter-quarter production is down from the first quarter.
Cattle on Feed report is set to be released tomorrow afternoon after the close. On feed as of February 1 is expected to be 96.5% of last year at 11.772 million head, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.52% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.64%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.18%. European stocks traded in the green on Thursday, recovering from two straight sessions of losses, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 up 0.3% after upbeat corporate reports lifted tech stocks and retail shares also gained. Nvidia Corp forecast Q1 revenue was above market expectations, noting the strong boost it saw from the use of its chips in artificial intelligence services like chatbots. Still, investors remain cautious as minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed that US policymakers largely agreed to keep fighting inflation with more interest rate hikes. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.11% to close at 3,288 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.13% to 11,884 on Thursday, struggling to gain traction as investors continued to grapple with global economic uncertainties and the prospect of further central bank policy tightening to tame inflation. Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said “China’s economy is stabilizing and steadily improving, but still facing challenges.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was dup 0.09%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.03%, and April gasoline is up 0.04%.