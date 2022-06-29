The cattle market finished the day lower yesterday, live cattle mostly but sharply lower in feeder cattle. It was not a great day, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Central Stockyards’ FCE auction sold only a pen of 36 Texas steers out of the 1,687 head listed, for $138, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
An optimistic tone for global markets on Tuesday gave way to recurring concerns about demand, according to The Hightower Report. There were worries that higher prices would discourage beef consumption.
Outside markets
Stocks: August E-mini S&Ps were down 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.98%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.58% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. Stocks in Europe ended a three-day wining streak to trade in the red on Wednesday, as cautiousness and volatility returned due to renewed recession fears and worries over mounting inflation and high borrowing costs. The Dax was down nearly 2% and was the worst regional performer while the continent-wide Stoxx 600 fell more than 1%, dragged down by auto and tech shares.The Shanghai Composite dropped 1.4% to close at 3,362 while the Shenzhen Component slumped 2.2% to 12,697 on Wednesday, retreating sharply from near four-month highs, as investors booked profits following a sustained rally in mainland stocks in the past two months. Tuesday’s decline also erased gains in the previous session when China announced an easing of its quarantine requirements for inbound passengers, in what analysts saw as the biggest relaxation so far of its “zero Covid” strategy, but the impact petered out on Wednesday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.21%, and August gasoline is down 0.50%.