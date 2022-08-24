Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 3 cents higher to $262.83/cwt.
- Select was $1.18 lower to $237.62.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,390 head sold live for $145-148, and 6,922 head sold dressed for $230-235. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,349 head sold live for $147-148, and 1,297 head sold dressed for $232-233.
“The market is still technically overbought, and recent weakness in the beef market has traders nervous over short-term demand,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that Labor Day beef specials have already been priced helped to pressure. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $263.23, up $0.43 on the day.”
“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday afternoon with Choice boxes quoted 3 cents higher at $262.83 and Select boxes $1.18 weaker at $237.62,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated the WTD cattle slaughter at 375,000 head through Wednesday. That is up 2,000 from last week and is 24,000 above the same week last year."