 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was 3 cents higher to $262.83/cwt.
  • Select was $1.18 lower to $237.62.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,390 head sold live for $145-148, and 6,922 head sold dressed for $230-235. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,349 head sold live for $147-148, and 1,297 head sold dressed for $232-233.

“The market is still technically overbought, and recent weakness in the beef market has traders nervous over short-term demand,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that Labor Day beef specials have already been priced helped to pressure. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $263.23, up $0.43 on the day.”

“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday afternoon with Choice boxes quoted 3 cents higher at $262.83 and Select boxes $1.18 weaker at $237.62,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated the WTD cattle slaughter at 375,000 head through Wednesday. That is up 2,000 from last week and is 24,000 above the same week last year."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

In the live cattle market, cash prices “continue to show strength,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “Trade reached 150.00 this week and …

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend as traders see tightening supply over the next three quarters. “Cow slaughter has been active ov…

Cattle

The monthly cold storage report showed end of July frozen beef stocks up 27.4% from last year, down 1.2% from last month. “Stocks normally inc…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The monthly NASS Cattle on Feed report showed cattle in feedlots on Aug. 1 is down from July for the sixth consecutive reduction since Feb’s r…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News